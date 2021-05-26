Your 3 Best Used Small SUV Values - Subaru Crosstrek Tops The List
If you are shopping for a used small SUV, check out three models that have seen the lowest price increases. See why the Subaru Crosstrek is the best value. With the well-documented chip shortage, some new cars are hard to find, and shoppers turn to previously owned models. Consumer Reports says, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, used-car prices have jumped 21 percent since April 2020, and 10 percent of that increase was in April 2021.www.torquenews.com