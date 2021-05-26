Your 3 Best Used Small SUV Values - Subaru Crosstrek Tops The List

What do the 2021 Kia Telluride, 2021 Honda Pilot and 2021 Subaru Ascent all have in common? Third row? Check. Plenty of cargo space? Check. Technology features for everyone in the family? Check. So what sets each of these midsize SUVs apart from one another and which one is the right choice for you? In this midsize SUV comparison test video, Ryan ZumMallen answers that very question. We also detail what's new and what we like and don't like about each vehicle.