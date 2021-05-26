Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Your 3 Best Used Small SUV Values - Subaru Crosstrek Tops The List

torquenews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are shopping for a used small SUV, check out three models that have seen the lowest price increases. See why the Subaru Crosstrek is the best value. With the well-documented chip shortage, some new cars are hard to find, and shoppers turn to previously owned models. Consumer Reports says, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, used-car prices have jumped 21 percent since April 2020, and 10 percent of that increase was in April 2021.

www.torquenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Cars#Consumer Reports#Subaru Impreza#Pickup Trucks#Honda Hr V#Car Models#Used Cars#Mitsubishi#Iihs#The Herald News#Stateline Subaru#Forester#Iseecars#Subaru Report#Japanese#Torque News Subaru#Subaru News#Subaru Usa#Newer Subaru Crosstrek#Newer Subaru Outback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Best New SUVs Under $30,000 According to Consumer Reports

The SUV segment is rife with options. For many new SUV shoppers, so many options could be overwhelming. The good news is that shopping for a new SUV doesn’t have to be overwhelming, especially if you’re shopping for a new SUV under $30,000. As a matter of fact, Consumer Reports recently highlighted the best new SUVs under $30,000. Let’s find out what they are.
CarsThe Car Connection

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross squeezes into small SUV lineup

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross emerges as the right-sized center in Toyota's Venn diagram of small cars. Larger than the Toyota C-HR and taller than the Corolla sedan on which it's based, the 2022 Corolla Cross looks like a small RAV4. Toyota debuted its latest crossover SUV on Wednesday, calling...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2021 Subaru Ascent vs. 2021 Toyota Highlander: Which Three-Row SUV Does Consumer Reports Recommend?

When the Subaru Ascent first debuted, Consumer Reports gave it some pretty high ratings. In fact, the organization rated it as one of the best three-row SUVs at the time. But these days? The 2021 Toyota Highlander is giving the Subaru Ascent a run for its money. As a matter of fact, when it comes to comparing these two three-row SUVs, Consumer Reports says that the Toyota Highlander makes for the better pick. Let’s find out why.
Buying CarsTelegraph

The six best affordable family SUVs

There’s no doubt that SUVs are the family cars of the moment. It isn’t hard to see why: not only does a high seating position offer better visibility, but it makes life easier when you’re trying to strap in a couple of small children – and with greater space than a family hatchback in a footprint that’s almost as compact, there’s more room for bikes and buggies in the boot.
CarsCAR Magazine

New small Volvo SUV scooped: Puma and Mokka rival confirmed by boss

Volvo is working on another new crossover SUV. The new baby SUV will sit below the XC40 and C40 and, like those two, will be electric. The brand is well aware that, in the current market landscape, coupes only sell if they're also crossovers. That's why it's coupe-fied the XC40 with the new C40. Same story with a supermini.
Buying Carsmadison

Best Lease Deals On Small And Midsize SUVs For June 2021

There are three newcomers on the list of the Top 10 Best Lease Deals for SUVs and Crossovers since last month: The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport, the 2021 Cadillac XT5 and the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe make the Forbes Wheels June list of great lease deals. “We’ve been in conquest...
Carsava360.com

Kia Telluride vs. Honda Pilot vs. Subaru Ascent | Midsize Family SUV Comparison Test

What do the 2021 Kia Telluride, 2021 Honda Pilot and 2021 Subaru Ascent all have in common? Third row? Check. Plenty of cargo space? Check. Technology features for everyone in the family? Check. So what sets each of these midsize SUVs apart from one another and which one is the right choice for you? In this midsize SUV comparison test video, Ryan ZumMallen answers that very question. We also detail what's new and what we like and don't like about each vehicle.
Buying Carstorquenews.com

The New Subaru Forester Is Still The Top-Selling Vehicle In One State

The 2021 Subaru Forester owns one state where it’s the best-selling vehicle even beating the Ford F-150. Can you guess which one?. The 2021 Subaru Forester is the most sought-after vehicle in one U.S. state in America. According to the newest study by iSeeCars, the Forester compact SUV remains the top-selling car in Washington state.
Buying Carsnewsatw.com

Best SUVs for 2021 – Roadshow

The sport utility vehicle is, basically, the standard of modern transportation. Ousting the sedan from so many families’ lives, the SUV used to lean a little more unto “utility,” but today, it does it all. These vehicles quickly worked their way into the fabric of daily life. That means there’s a lot of choice, but it also means picking the right SUV for you can be daunting.
Buying Carscar-revs-daily.com

2021 Volvo V60 T5 Cross Country Review by Ben Lewis

Long before the SUV craze, those who needed extra room and capability found their way into the station wagon. With extra load-carrying, up to three rows of seats, they were the workhorses of larger families. And of course, no discussion of wagons can go without mentioning Volvo. Since the 122...
Carsautoinfluence.com

The 2021 Honda Passport: The Best Two-Row SUV on the Market

The compact SUV might be the most popular car on the road, but some drivers require more space than those smaller SUVs can provide. Now, there are plenty of three-row SUVs out there, but what if you don’t need that third row and just want more cargo space instead? That’s where the 2021 Honda Passport comes in. Based on the three-row Honda Pilot, the Passport offers two rows of seating and an expansive cargo bay combined with the expected Honda performance and reliability.
Buying Carstorquenews.com

Subaru Crosstrek Stays Hot - It May Be The Hardest To Find Model This Summer

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek stays hot as the year goes on. See why it could be hard to find one this spring and summer. Are you shopping for a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek? The small SUV may be hard to find this summer. Subaru of America (SOA) announced May sales, and the 2021 Crosstrek stays ahead of the entire lineup in the percentage of increase year to date. The recently-refreshed Crosstrek posted a 62.9 percent increase for the year. SOA delivered 11,013 models to customers compared with 9,486 sold in May 2020, up 5.6 percent.
Carsgreenlivingguy.com

Test Drive Results 2021 Lexus NX Hybrid Electric

Imagine a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that’s luxury, the same size as a RAV4 and gets 36 miles per gallon in ECO drive. I also liked the in-wheel green LED lighting added to create that extra dramatic dimension to the new look of the NX. As Lexus states, we would...
POTUSTelegraph

The five best used family SUVs for only £5,000

The trend to SUVs is understandable: a high-set driving position, plenty of space and a feeling of security – along with a plethora of choice. But even if funds are tight you don’t have to have pots of money to get yourself a family-friendly SUV worth having. That’s because the...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2021 Subaru Forester vs. 2021 Toyota RAV4: Which Compact SUV Did Consumer Reports Choose?

With so many choices to consider, shopping for a new compact SUV can be overwhelming. The good news is that it doesn’t have to be, especially if you find yourself considering options such as the 2021 Subaru Forester and the 2021 Toyota RAV4. In fact, Consumer Reports recently compared these two options and chose the best compact SUV of the two. Let’s find out which model Consumer Reports recommends.