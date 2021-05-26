Can Hackers Access My Snapchat Account?

We all carry a mobile phone in our pockets and each one has a telephone number linked to it which, over the years, has ceased to be a simple form of communication to become an identification factor at the level of the DNI itself. And it is that thanks to him it is possible to verify our identity in practically any site, web page, online platform or whatever. So, as you can imagine, hackers are aware of the importance that telephone numbers have acquired in our day-to-day lives, so they are on the lookout for all those who stop being used and that, or we give them up because we change work, or because for personal reasons it is time to go to another operator without waiting to cancel the stay. We have to go and we do, even if we are forced to change our numbers. What’s up with those old numbers? Those users who leave old phone numbers behind are often not aware of all that it entails and of the infinite number of places where it is known that it belongs to us. Hackers know that, who have tools to force attacks on websites and internet providers to identify those numbers that are recycled over the years, in order to get hold of them and gain access to email accounts, services online banking, etc. From the computer science department of the University of Princeton they have carried out an interesting study on 259 telephone numbers that have been recycled and discovered that in 171 cases, their former owners left them active when they were still the key to access (or recover passwords ) to services within popular websites. Which means that hackers could hijack those credentials very easily. In addition, of those 259 investigated numbers, 100 had appeared in online leaks linked to web startup credentials, which would allow hackers to override the authentications in two steps that require verifying a link that reaches us through an SMS to our phone number. According to the researchers, “Our key finding is that attackers can take advantage of recycling numbers to target previous owners and their accounts. […] The moderate to high hit rates of our test methods indicate that most recycled numbers are vulnerable to these attacks. Additionally, by targeting likely recycled number blocks, an attacker can easily discover available recycled numbers, each of which becomes a potential target.”