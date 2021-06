The Missouri Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of man sentenced to death for killing a central Missouri couple in 2010. The court on Tuesday unanimously rejected Jesse Driskill's argument that prosecutors withheld important information and that he received ineffective counsel during his trial for killing 82-year-old Johnnie Wilson and 76-year-old Coleen Wilson at their rural house in western Laclede County. He contended in the appeal that the state withheld evidence, such as a potential deal with a man who testified against him. He also cited several items that he argued showed his attorney was ineffective.