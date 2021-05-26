newsbreak-logo
Royal Mint Launches The Who Commemorative Coin

antiMUSIC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Who are being celebrated by the Royal Mint with a new commemorative coin. Featuring symbols from the band's live performances - including a union flag, Mod logo and speaker-smashing Rickenbacker guitar. Together, the symbols on the coin form a pinball table, a nod to their 1969 single Pinball Wizard...

www.antimusic.com
