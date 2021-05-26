Cancel
Minorities

Netflix's 'High on the Hog' reveals how Black cooking is the bedrock of American food

By Bill Addison Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Derrick
 8 days ago

The macaroni pie is ready, so steamy and golden you want to reach through the television screen to scoop up a big helping. Historian Leni Sorensen hovers over a kitchen hearth at Monticello, the Virginia plantation built by Thomas Jefferson. She uses a pot hook to remove the cast-iron lid and reveal the casserole dish inside the baking vessel. "Oh, it's sizzling," she says, the sound audible in the background like distant applause.

Thomas Jefferson
MinoritiesPosted by
Mashed

Why There's Never Been A Show Like High On The Hog Before

So much of American history has been obscured by the nation's unwillingness to recognize what Black people have added to it (via Vox). And the contributions that Black people have made to American cuisine have been a recurring cultural blindspot. A new four-part Netflix documentary, called "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America," aims to correct that. The show highlights how "foodways emerging from Southern culture, shaped by centuries of agricultural and culinary labor by African people and their descendants" are American cuisine, as a New York Times essay by Osayi Endolyn explains. The show will be available for streaming on May 26.
MinoritiesBon Appétit

'High on the Hog' Is About More Than Food—It’s About Homecoming

“It was strange to come home to a place I had never been,” Stephen Satterfield says in the opening episode of High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America. “Fragments of a lost memory were everywhere.”. Satterfield, the food writer turned documentary-host, is speaking quite literally, as he...
MinoritiesPosted by
TravelNoire

Netflix’s High On The Hog Highlights Benin’s Impact On America And The Diaspora

When many Black Americans begin the conversation of the ancestors being taken from Africa, and over to the Americas, Ghana is often at the forefront. But, Benin is not to be forgotten. Netflix’s new docuseries, ‘High On The Hog,‘ starts off in the country, to highlight its impact on Black food traditions— past and present— while also connecting viewers to a very important piece of many Americans’ history.
Books & Literaturewuwm.com

Book 'High On The Hog' Inspires Netflix Docuseries

Ten years ago, Jessica Harris wrote a book called "High On The Hog." It chronicled the history of African American cuisine, and it inspired a food writer named Stephen Satterfield. STEPHEN SATTERFIELD: When I talk about Dr. J., I use words like iconic, brilliant, someone whose literary life and canon...
Food & DrinksEsquire

'High on the Hog' Will Change the Way You Look at Food in America

On the streets of the West African country of Benin, Stephen Satterfield meanders slowly. The food writer and Esquire contributor turned documentary host isn’t cautious, so much as he’s reverent, going so far as to walk just a step behind Dr. Jessica B. Harris, whose book High on the Hog, serves as inspiration for Netflix’s new powerful docuseries, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America. She, for this first chapter of this four-part series, is just one of his many guides.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

How High on the Hog and Other Food TV Expanded More Than Just My Palate

There's a moment in the new Netflix docuseries High on the Hog that absolutely left me speechless. It comes toward the end of the show's first hour, as host and food writer Stephen Satterfield ends his trek through the West African country of Benin. His travel companion, author and historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris (whose 2011 book of the same name inspired the four-part series), has taken him to the former slave port of Ouidah. As the two stand atop a mass grave where those who perished before their captors could strap them into the hull of a ship destined for the "New World" were buried, we watch as the enormity of this moment sinks in for Satterfield. He thanks his ancestors for their resistance and their survival in the face of such atrocity and lets them know that, through him, they've finally returned home.
ComicsCollider

First ‘Trese’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Filipino Supernatural Anime

Netflix is continuing to expand its slate of original international anime with Trese, which just released a new trailer. The series is based on the award-winning Filipino komik (the term for comics used throughout the Philippines) series by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo. Trese follows detective Alexandra Trese...
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

Game Show Mania (‘Pyramid’ Returns, ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’), ‘Chicago,’ ‘SEAL Team’ and ‘S.W.A.T.’ Finales, Netflix Goes ‘High on the Hog’

As many network shows sign off, including NBC’s Chicago trilogy, summer game shows arrive, including the return of The $100,000 Pyramid and Fox’s new Crime Scene Kitchen. Netflix tempts the taste buds with a culinary history of African-American food traditions. The Property Brothers are back on HGTV. Support Local Journalism.
TV & VideosDerrick

Meeting Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’ host Stephen Satterfield

ATLANTA — Atlanta native Stephen Satterfield had never hosted a TV show or really even imagined he’d ever do so. So when the producers of Netflix’s new docuseries “High on the Hog” contacted Satterfield, he thought they were merely seeking his expertise as a sommelier, culinary anthropologist and activist. “I was producing things behind the scenes,” he said. “Podcasting, and working as editor and publisher.”
TV SeriesThe Verge

How to watch Netflix’s Geeked Week

Netflix is holding its first “Geeked” virtual event starting on June 7th, an entire week dedicated to genre stories across film and TV. That means sci-fi and fantasy, and shows based on comic books and video games. The company says that more than 50 projects will be featured, including big...
TV SeriesCNET

DC Comics reveals cast of Netflix's The Sandman

DC Comics announced the cast of the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman on Wednesday. The series, which tells the story of the Lord of Dreams, Morpheus (aka Sandman and Dream), and his family members Death, Destruction, Destiny, Despair, Desire and Delirium, will be led by Tom Sturridge as Dream and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer.
TV Seriesbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Netflix’s Finest House Looking And Improvement Reveals For Hgtv Fans

Installing a wood deck a house is significantly cheaper than other supplies similar to metal, and it retains its value very nicely. It’s essential to notice that whereas replacing windows received’t require homeowners to acquire a allow, slicing a gap within the wall to carry House & Home Improvement out the job will. Homeowners might want to communicate with a window skilled in order to acquire the mandatory permits to carry out the work. costs of a installing a complete house fan will range relying on several components. This contains the price of the fan, the labor and the materials.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

How to watch ‘Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out’

CLEVELAND - With Memorial Day being a big cooking-out holiday, Food Network is offerings foodies a way to get in the culinary mood today. A trio of “Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out” episodes will air, featuring chef Michel Symon. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: FuboTV (free 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV...
TV & Videoscommonsensemedia.org

High on the Hog

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Talk to your kids about ... Families can talk about food. What foods do they cover in High on the Hog? Which of those foods do you eat? What did you learn about the history of those foods? Did any of it surprise you?