What Insights Would RBG Offer About the Upcoming Supreme Court Abortion Rights Case?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week ago, the Supreme Court announced it would consider a major case about abortion. The case, which directly challenges Roe v. Wade, raises the question of whether states can ban abortion. The legal right to abortion is at stake. Yet, missing from much of the conversation about this crucial...

Chemerinsky: Precedent seems to matter little in the Roberts Court

How much weight does the Roberts Court give to precedent? This is the crucial underlying question now that the U.S. Supreme Court has granted review in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which puts the fate of Roe v. Wade before the justices. The case concerns a Mississippi law that prohibits abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.
Female Valedictorian Speaks Out For Abortion

The movement is back! Attacking women's right to abortion is attacking the 51% of the population that is female. At a Dallas, TX high school graduation, a female high school valedictorian, Paxton Smith, scrapped her approved speech and gave an outstanding pro-abortion speech. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrfe27VDuRA&t=283s Her speech is at 4:48.
Supreme Court Narrows Scope of Computer Fraud Law with Ruling in Cybercrime Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday narrowed the reach of a federal computer fraud law that seeks to address hacking and other cybercrimes, siding with a former Georgia police officer who was convicted of violating the measure after using his patrol-car computer to access a law enforcement database for license plate information in exchange for money.
Supreme Court could outlaw abortion once again

“Abortion was legal under common law during the colonial era. ... [Abortions were] done at home, by women themselves,” says Leslie Reagan, who teaches Gender and Women's Studies at the University of Illinois. “Women taught each other ... mothers to daughters to sisters. … There were recipes and domestic health guide books.”
Supreme Court limits US hacking law in landmark CFAA ruling

The landmark ruling concludes a long-running case that clarifies the controversial Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, or CFAA, by putting limits on what kind of conduct can be prosecuted. The court ruled 6-3 in favor of Nathan Van Buren, a former Georgia police sergeant who brought the case. Van Buren...
Supreme Court limits reach of computer hacking law

In a 6-3 ruling, the US Supreme Court decided to narrow the scope of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which is a 34-year-old law on computer hacking. At issue was a former police officer who allegedly received payments in return for searching for a license plate in a police database. The Supreme Court ruling overturns his conviction. Under CFAA, it would be illegal to "access a computer with authorization and to use such access to obtain or alter information in the computer that the accesser is not entitled so to obtain or alter."
The Supreme Court Is About to Rule On the Biggest Student Free Speech Case in 50 Years

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Brandi Levy just wanted to blow off some steam. When the rising sophomore learned that she’d been placed on Mahanoy Area High School’s junior varsity cheerleading team for a second season, she took to Snapchat to vent. “Fuck school fuck softball fuck cheer fuck everything,” Levy captioned a selfie with friends, their middle fingers raised. After hearing that a freshman had made the varsity cheer team, Levy sent another Snap: “Love how me and [another student] get told we need a year of jv before we make varsity but that doesn’t matter to anyone else? 🙃” Her messages sparked B.L. v. Mahanoy Area School District—the most important student free speech case to come before the Supreme Court in a half-century.
The Supreme Court

When, why, and how did the Supreme Court get the final say in the law of the land? The question of the Court's role, and whether its decisions should reign above all the other branches of government, has been hotly debated for centuries. And that's resulted in a Supreme Court more powerful than anything the Founding Fathers could have imagined possible.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Life and Legacy

Americans mourned the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last September. She had served as a Supreme Court justice since 1993 and was beloved by many for her pivotal role in the women’s rights movement. Justice Ginsburg’s final book, Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life’s Work Fighting for a...
Abortion as an Instrument of Eugenics

Professor Melissa Murray is right about one thing. Laws banning trait-selection abortion — prohibitions on abortion when had solely because of the race, sex, or specific disability of the child that otherwise would be born — pose a direct challenge to the Supreme Court’s constitutional abortion-law doctrine under Roe v. Wade1×1. 410 U.S. 113 (1973). and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.2×2. 505 U.S. 833 (1992). Such laws prohibit abortion based on a specific reason for having an abortion. And under current judicial doctrine, the state can’t do that: Roe and Casey held that a pregnant woman has a constitutional right to obtain an abortion; that that right may be exercised for essentially whatever reason the woman sees fit; and that the state may not make or enforce laws that have the purpose or effect of inhibiting the woman’s abortion choice.3×3. See Roe, 410 U.S. at 164–65; Casey, 505 U.S. at 845–46. The state may not forbid a reason — any reason at all — for which an abortion is committed or obtained.
SCOTUS to Hear Case that Could Break Roe

Last week, the Supreme Court gave the pro-life movement reason to hope! They will hear a case involving a Mississippi pro-life law that bans abortion at 15 weeks gestation next term. The law was signed into Mississippi in 2018 by former Governor Phil Bryant. The law provides some exemptions for...
Supreme Court to hear case that may upset Roe v. Wade

Women anxiously await the Supreme Court ruling on a Texas abortion case next year due to the possibility of the case upsetting the Roe v. Wade precedent. The Supreme Court is set to hear a Texas abortion case that currently bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and lets random parties sue abortion providers, according to Women’s March. If ruling in favor of Texas, it could affect the precedent Roe v. Wade has set for women’s reproductive rights for the past 50 years.