What Insights Would RBG Offer About the Upcoming Supreme Court Abortion Rights Case?

Professor Melissa Murray is right about one thing. Laws banning trait-selection abortion — prohibitions on abortion when had solely because of the race, sex, or specific disability of the child that otherwise would be born — pose a direct challenge to the Supreme Court’s constitutional abortion-law doctrine under Roe v. Wade1×1. 410 U.S. 113 (1973). and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.2×2. 505 U.S. 833 (1992). Such laws prohibit abortion based on a specific reason for having an abortion. And under current judicial doctrine, the state can’t do that: Roe and Casey held that a pregnant woman has a constitutional right to obtain an abortion; that that right may be exercised for essentially whatever reason the woman sees fit; and that the state may not make or enforce laws that have the purpose or effect of inhibiting the woman’s abortion choice.3×3. See Roe, 410 U.S. at 164–65; Casey, 505 U.S. at 845–46. The state may not forbid a reason — any reason at all — for which an abortion is committed or obtained.