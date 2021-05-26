Lady Falcons whip Wirt County, 17-0

The Wahama softball team faced its first deficit of the season, but forced extra innings, and defeated non-conference guest Ripley 4-3 on an Emma Gibbs walk-off single in the eighth inning. The Lady Falcons (12-0) — who had given up just three runs through their first 11 games combined — led 2-0 on a two-out home run from Lauren Noble in the opening inning. Ripley (14-3) manufactured its first run after a hit batter and an error in the top of the third, and then the Lady Vikings tied it at two with a Kristabell Carte RBI double in the top of the fifth. RHS took a 3-2 lead after an error in the top of the sixth, but WHS tied it at three with a Bailee Bumgarner RBI single in the home sixth. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Wahama loaded the bases with a pair of walks around another single by Bumgarner. With the bases loaded, Gibbs singled to center, bringing Bailey Moore home to score the game-winning run. Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher in a complete game, striking out eight. Chloe Shinn took the pitching loss for Ripley, striking out six in a complete game. Bumgarner led the Red and White, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Noble went 2-for-3 with a home run, and two RBIs, while Lieving singled twice and scored once. Cassidy Cummings led the guests, going 2-for-3.