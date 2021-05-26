newsbreak-logo
70-unit apartment building proposed to replace historic SF bar

By Madeline Wells
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly two decades, San Francisco punk bar Lucky 13 defied the odds. Since the year 2002, the bar existed with the threat of being razed for condos hanging over its head. But time and time again, development plans fizzled out, and the historic, grungy watering hole lived to pour beers another day.

