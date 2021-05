Last week, the IRS sent out 1.8 million more stimulus payments, some by mail and others by direct deposit. That means nearly 167 million payments have gone out under the American Rescue Plan since it became law in March. But what if your check is still late? It could be there are issues with your payment, such as wrong direct deposit details or a delay in mail delivery. There might be other issues if you're a recipient of SSI, SSDI or veterans benefits.