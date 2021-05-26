Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Simon Cowell Confirms E-Bike Accident Vehicle Was 'Basically a Motorcycle'

By 20,000 Articles on Everything Green
Tree Hugger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Cowell is back in the news to set the record straight on his e-bike accident and offer up a little free advice for anyone considering getting in on the popular trend at home. You might recall that the 61-year-old music exec and “America’s Got Talent” judge triggered a wave...

www.treehugger.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Cowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bike#Motorcycle Crash#Electric Motorcycle#Treehugger#Swind#Pedals#E Bikes#15kw#Swift#Recall#Home#Leathers#Transport#Earth#February#Emergency Surgery#Advice#Go Off Road#Trend#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Simon Cowell is Back to Riding Electric Bikes After Back Injury

Simon Cowell is getting back on the horse — or, more accurately, back on the bike … this after breaking his back on one of these damn things less than a year ago. The ‘AGT’ host was spotted cruising along on another electric bicycle Sunday in Malibu with his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, and his young son, Eric … who all had bikes of their own. Interestingly, though, it was only Simon who seemed to be using a motorized version.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Simon Cowell Explains Difference Between New and Old Electric Bike

Simon Cowell insists he’s not living dangerously by getting back on an electric bicycle less than a year after shattering his spine while riding one … ’cause he’s toned down his horsepower. The “America’s Got Talent” judge and music exec broke down the differences for us after he was spotted...
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Simon Cowell pulls out as judge on Israeli counterpart to ‘America’s Got Talent’

(JTA) — Simon Cowell, a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” has canceled his appearance on the popular show’s Israeli counterpart, “X Factor.”. A source close to Cowell confirmed that “Simon won’t be going to Israel after all,” The Jewish News of London reported Tuesday. The report did not indicate why the British music impresario nixed plans to participate in the show later this year, or whether it was connected to the 11-day exchange of fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that ended with a ceasefire on May 21.
TV ShowsFOX 28 Spokane

Simon Cowell & Sofia Vergara Talk What’s Back, What’s Been Cut on ‘AGT’

The verdict is in: America’s Got Talent is back in business, and nobody is happier about that than Simon Cowell. NBC’s hit summer reality competition series, which has astonished fans with its wide range of gifted contestants since 2006, faced its most unpredictable season last year. First, AGT grappled with newly implemented pandemic restrictions and safety measures; then, the back injury suffered by executive producer and judge Cowell forced the show to go on without him. He was among the 6.2 million U.S. viewers last September when America crowned Brandon Leake the grand prize winner — earning the spoken word poet $1 million.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Simon Cowell sees positive in spinal injury

Simon Cowell thinks breaking his back was a "good thing". The 'America's Got Talent' judge suffered the injury last year after falling off an electric bike and he can see the positives in the situation as he was unable to travel, which he believes cut down on his risk of contracting coronavirus.
WorldJewish Ledger

Simon Cowell pulls out as judge on Israel’s “X Factor”

(JTA) – Simon Cowell, a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” has canceled his appearance on the popular show’s Israeli counterpart, “X Factor.” A source close to Cowell confirmed that “Simon won’t be going to Israel after all,” The Jewish News of London reported Tuesday. The report did not indicate why the British music impresario nixed plans to participate in the show later this year, or whether it was connected to the 11-day exchange of fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that ended with a ceasefire on May 21. “For a number of reasons he just can’t be there in Israel to film the show now,” said the source, who was not named. “Of course he is bitterly disappointed – but it was a decision he had to take.” Cowell is Christian, but his late father, Eric, was Jewish, as is his current partner, Lauren Silverman, who recently gave birth to the couple’s first child.
TV & Videosava360.com

Simon Cowell is BACK! - America's Got Talent 2021

The boss is back! The AGT judges and host sit down to talk about the upcoming season of AGT. Don't miss the premiere of America's Got Talent on June 1. » Get The America's Got Talent App: http://bit.ly/AGTAppDownload. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/AGTSub. » America's Got Talent Premieres Tuesday, June...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Simon Cowell says he was a 'millimeter away' from breaking spine in bike accident

Simon Cowell opened up to Kelly Clarkson about his bike accident that left him with a broken back last year, saying he got “really lucky” his injury wasn't worse. “I was like a millimeter away from breaking my spine, which would have been a disaster,” he said Wednesday on Clarkson's talk show. “So in a weird way it was kind of meant to happen because I was really pushing my luck.”
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Simon Cowell: My son brought out my soft side

Simon Cowell says his son has brought out his softer side. The 61-year-old entertainment mogul has seven-year-old son Eric with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, and has said he "cannot imagine" his life without his son, whom he hailed as "the most amazing thing that ever happened" to him. Simon spoke...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Bizarre Reason This In-House Chef Applicant Sued Simon Cowell

As a well-known TV personality, Simon Cowell has gotten himself into plenty of controversies in the past. Cowell is well-known for his outspoken demeanor and his brutal onscreen personality. But his fame has brought him everything he could dream of. According to the Financial Times, Cowell has a lavish lifestyle that is filled with all (or at least most of) the creature comforts. For example, he has a mansion of his own, staffed by a private chef, a housekeeping professional, personal assistants, and more.