Nebraska State

Nebraska Lawmakers Adopt Redistricting Guidelines

ruralradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers approved criteria May 26 that will guide the Legislature in the 2021 redistricting process. The U.S. and state constitutions require the Legislature to redraw various governmental district boundaries every 10 years in response to population changes reflected in the U.S. Census. Senators are expected to complete the redistricting process in a special session in late summer or early fall after census data becomes available.

Nebraska Statecasinoconnection.com

Nebraska Lawmakers Compromise on College Bets

In an effort to appease various parties involved in sports betting, Nebraska lawmakers agreed to permit wagers on college games of in-state schools, but only for away games. Senator Steve Lathrop told the Associated Press the compromise was part of legislative “sausage making” necessary to get the bill over the goal line.
Nebraska StateFremont Tribune

'I hear politics' — Redistricting battle begins with sharp partisan division in Nebraska Legislature

Flexible redistricting guidelines that do not prioritize preservation of the core of current legislative and congressional districts were adopted Wednesday by the Legislature in a 31-16 vote that split the nonpartisan body along partisan lines. The once-every-decade redistricting chore has always overwhelmed the nonpartisan nature of Nebraska's Legislature, and this...
Nebraska Statehuskeradio.com

Nebraska Lawmakers Override Vetoes of SNAP, Pension Bills

Nebraska lawmakers expanded Nebraska’s food stamp and heating assistance programs and ordered the state to take over the management of Omaha Public Schools’ troubled pension system on Wednesday, brushing aside the objections of Gov. Pete Ricketts. Lawmakers overrode the Republican governor’s vetoes of all three bills on the second-to-last day of this year’s regular session. The newly enacted laws will allow an additional 3,945 Nebraska families to qualify for federal food-assistance benefits, expand eligibility for federal heating assistance, and direct the state’s public-employee retirement agency to start managing the investments that pay for teacher pensions in the state’s largest school district.
Nebraska Stateruralradio.com

Nebraska Lawmakers Conclude 2021 Regular Legislative Session

Nebraska lawmakers have ended the first session of the 107th Legislature, with both messages of congratulations, as well as advisories there is more work to be done in the future. Governor Pete Ricketts offered his thanks to the body, saying they made some historic strides on issues including investments in...
Nebraska StateUS News and World Report

Nebraska Lawmakers Approve $26M Corporate Income Tax Cut

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers approved a corporate income tax cut Friday designed to bring the rate closer to the one paid by small business owners, despite objections that the lost revenue could be used for other purposes. Senators voted the measure through its third and final vote, 42-1,...
Congress & Courtshuskeradio.com

COVID-19 Liability Protections Adopted by NE Lawmakers

Senators approved a proposal May 20 intended to prohibit frivolous coronavirus-related lawsuits. The bill prevents civil action as long as the protected individual or organization was acting in compliance with federal public health guidelines in place at the time of an alleged exposure.LB139, sponsored by Albion Sen. Tom Briese, provides “safe harbor” from potential lawsuits alleging that a protected individual or organization — including health care providers, first responders, schools, restaurants, businesses, churches and senior care facilities — negligently exposed an individual to COVID-19 infection.
Nebraska Statetheblockcrypto.com

Nebraska lawmaker proposes state study of agricultural applications for blockchain

A lawmaker in Nebraska has submitted a legislative proposal that, if approved, would clear the way for state officials to investigate the potential use of blockchain tech in agriculture. The legislation, sponsored by State Senator Carol Blood, proposes "to study the potential applications for blockchain technology in agricultural operations." Specifically,...
Nebraska Statecdcgamingreports.com

No mobile, no Nebraska football: lawmakers send sports betting bill to governor

Nebraska lawmakers on Thursday became the latest to develop a framework around sports betting and send it to a governor after voters approved an expansion of gaming. Voters…approved gaming expansions last November, but at the time, it was unclear whether sports betting was included in the Nebraska referendum which legalized “all games of chance.” Lawmakers ultimately decided to include it.
Nebraska Stateruralradio.com

Nebraska Lawmakers Approve Joint Hearing for Property Tax Increase Requests

Certain political subdivisions must hold a joint public hearing before increasing their property tax requests under a bill passed by lawmakers May 19. Under LB644, introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, counties, cities, school districts and community colleges must participate in a joint public hearing and pass a resolution or ordinance before increasing their property tax request by more than an allowable growth percentage.
