‘Thor’ vs. ‘Wonder Woman’: Why One Works and One Doesn’t

By ScreenCrush Staff
 14 days ago
Thor and Wonder Woman occupy very similar places in the Marvel and DC cinematic universes. They are both stories of god-like beings from cultures that are both ancient and highly advanced. They come to live among mortals on Earth, and learn much from their time among us. Each hero has comic sidekicks, magical weapons forged by their people, and jokes about how they are fish out of water. (Wonder Woman has never worn a dress before! Thor loves coffee!) Both movies’ villains are the heroes’ brothers — both villains even spend most of the movie in an elaborate disguise — who want to start cataclysmic wars in order to seize ultimate power for themselves.

