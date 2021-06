Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, having significant impact on critical and vulnerable communities and ecosystems around the world. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) recognizes climate change action as a key priority area and invests in high impact projects in many sectors including energy (renewable and smart systems), climate-smart agriculture, forestry, resource efficiency, zero carbon buildings, sustainable transport, sustainable cities and urban development, coastal protection, waste management, water and sanitation, and others. Nevertheless, if climate-related risks are not adequately addressed in these projects, their development results could potentially be disrupted, and even reversed.