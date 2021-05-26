How do we reduce waste woes in Wajir? Revamping existing on-site sanitation systems to achieve universal and safe sanitation

There is one thing that Nassir Harun, the Town Manager of Wajir, Kenya, wants to see before he retires: a city sanitation system that’s clean and dignified for its citizens. Wajir is one of few cities in the world which uses a bucket toilet system for sanitation. Bucket toilets are also used in South African municipalities, especially those located in Free State, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape. Wajir’s system - which features government-provided buckets as backyard toilets, with weekly municipal waste collection - has long suffered from health and safety issues. When Nassir joined the Wajir municipal government as town manager over seven years ago, he knew that improving the system would be among his main goals.