Economy

Susanne Foerster

World Bank Blogs
 18 days ago

Susanne Foerster is a Lawyer and works as a Consultant for the PPP in Infrastructure Resource Center of the World Bank’s PPP Group. Her current focus is on PPPs in the transport and energy sector and climate change, sub-national and municipal PPP projects and the impacts of PPPs on gender inclusion.

blogs.worldbank.org
Businessmediarunsearch.co.uk

G7: World Bank blames vaccination inequality for two-phase economic recovery

The uneven distribution of vaccines will have an impact on the global economic recovery, especially in Africa and Latin America, World Bank Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Saturday at a conference on the sidelines of the G7 summit. . “The outlook for the global economic recovery shows a divergent path...
Environmentgreekherald.com

World Bank grants Morocco 100-mln-USD loan to handle environmental issues

RABAT, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The World Bank approved a loan of 100-million-U.S. dollars to Morocco to strengthen its capacity of responding to environmental disasters, official news agency MAP reported on Saturday. The report quoted Jesko Hentschel, World Bank Maghreb Country Director, as saying that protecting Morocco against natural disasters...
Educationsandiegosun.com

WB approves USD 60 mn to strengthen Nepal's education

Washington DC [US], June 13 (ANI): The World Bank has approved USD 60 million to improve the quality of Nepal's higher education, scale up online learning, and expand access to academic institutions for underprivileged students. "The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of building back better and prioritizing human...
Politicspmldaily.com

BIOGRAPHY: Who is Dr. Richard Todwong, NRM’s new Secretary General?

KAMPALA – Two days after his appointment as the new Secrerary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Rt. Hon Dr. Richard Todwong appeared in the Africa- China review magazine as an alumni of Peking-University Beijing, China congratulating him upon his political achievement. There were also several praises for H.E...
Economydenversun.com

East Africa seeks R220 billion of debt to spur economies

East Africa's largest economies plan to borrow at least $16 billion (R220 billion) to fund an economic revival after Covid-19. Kenya, East Africa's largest economy, faces a gap of $8.8 billion (R120 billion). Rwanda has raised its annual budget by 10% to 3.81 trillion francs (R52 billion), and is also...
WorldTimes of Central Asia

Cities in southern Uzbekistan to improve urban infrastructure and municipal services, with World Bank support

TASHKENT (TCA) — Residents of cities located in the southern regions of Uzbekistan will benefit from improved urban infrastructure and municipal services, thanks to Additional Financing for the Medium-Size Cities Integrated Urban Development Project (MSCIUDP), approved on June 11 by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors. The project will be supported by a $100 million concessional credit, which is provided at a very low-interest rate and with a repayment period of 30 years.
Industrythebftonline.com

Tullow establishes advisory board

Tullow Oil has announced the constitution of a Tullow Ghana Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance and advice on its operations in Ghana and the delivery of its 10-year business plan. The Advisory Board will also provide counsel on managing key relationships in Ghana and will assist with Tullow Ghana’s key objective of delivering shared prosperity to its host communities and the host country.
Worldme-confidential.com

World Bank loans Egypt $400m to roll out social health insurance system

The Egyptian parliament has approved the World Bank’s $400-million credit line to support the Arab Republic’s comprehensive social health insurance system expected to provide a higher quality of medical services, reports say. The Health Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives approved a loan agreement, $400 million between Egypt and...
Worldtrentonian.ca

Wealthy nations should embrace global health

Unless the world’s wealthy nations truly embrace global health, the COVID-19 pandemic will drag on for years to come, causing unnecessary deaths and economic suffering in many parts of the world. The United Kingdom is currently hosting the G7 leaders’ summit (June 11 to 13), giving the prominent developed nations...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
ScienceAlert

There Could Be a Dark Side to Mandating Vaccination, Survey Finds

Should governments compel their citizens to receive vaccinations? It's a question that's more pertinent than ever in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but a new study suggests that forcing people into getting jabs could become counter-productive. The research looked at surveys completed by 2,653 German residents during both the first and the second waves of the pandemic, analyzing how attitudes changed over time during 2020. The German government has committed to keeping vaccines voluntary for its population. Despite infection rates being 15 times higher in Germany during the second wave in October and November, the data showed that resistance to mandatory...
Economygloballandscapesforum.org

Mobilizing Private Finance for Nature

Biodiversity and ecosystem services, or nature for short, underpin many aspects of economic activity and are deteriorating at an unprecedented level, with potentially far-reaching implications for economies worldwide. Sustained ecosystem damage can trigger regime shifts and generate systemic impacts on human well-being and economies. For example, the degradation of natural ecosystems has been associated with an increase in the probability of emerging infectious diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely an example of how the disturbance of ecosystems can have systemic consequences. As biodiversity is often seen as a public and therefore open access good, its conservation, restoration, and sustainable use rely heavily on scarce public sector finance. Simultaneously, governments are spending vast amounts to promote economic activities that are potentially harmful to biodiversity.
Agricultureclubofmozambique.com

Mozambique: World Bank approves $150 million to improve incomes and resilience in the rural economy

To improve the incomes and resilience of communities in rural areas, the World Bank approved on Wednesday (June 9) day a $150 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA)* in support of the first phase of Mozambique’s Sustainable Rural Economy Program. To start, this first phase of a 10-year program will tackle some of the pressing challenges facing small agriculture producers and fishers as well as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), while improving natural resources management practices.
theelephant.info

Tanzania: The Dialectics of Maguphilia and Maguphobia

On March 17, 2021, the fifth president of Tanzania John Joseph Pombe Magufuli, aged 61, died a few months after beginning his second term in office. It was a ‘dramatic’ exit for a person who had almost single-handedly (some would say heavy-handedly) ruled the country for the preceding five years. The reaction of the Tanzanian populace was as dramatic, if not extreme. Large sections of down-trodden (‘wanyonge’ in Swahili) people in urban and semi-urban areas were struck with disbelief and grief. Among them were motorbike taxi drivers (‘bodaboda’), street hawkers (‘machinga’), women food vendors (‘mama Ntilie’) and small entrepreneurs (‘wajasiriamali’). At the other end of the spectrum were sections of civil society elites, leaders and members of opposition parties, and a section of non-partisan intelligentsia who heaved a sigh of relief. Barring a few insensitive opposition political figures in exile, most in the middle-class group did not openly express or exhibit their relief, as African culture dictates, until after the 21-day mourning period had passed. In between the extremes were large sections of politicians and senior functionaries in the state and the ruling party who continued singing the praises of the leader while privately keeping track of the direction of the wind before casting their choice.
Economykaftanpost.com

Nigeria’s total debt hits N33trn

Nigeria’s total debt stock increased by N191 billion in the first quarter of 2021.This represents a 0.58 percent increase from N32.916 trillion as of December 31, 2020. This was disclosed in figures issued by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Wednesday, which indicated that the debt stock increased to N33.107 trillion by the end of March 2021, up from N32.916 trillion in December 2020.
Businessai-cio.com

Dutch Pension Giant ABP Commits to Net-Zero Initiative

The €499 billion ($607.6 billion) Dutch pension giant ABP, Europe’s largest public sector pension by assets under management (AUM), has joined several other European institutional investors this week in pledging to decarbonize its portfolio by joining the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative’s Net Zero Asset Owner Commitment. The Paris Aligned Investment...
Worldakipress.com

Director of UNDP Regional Bureau for CIS to visit Kyrgyzstan

AKIPRESS.COM - Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Assistant Administrator of UNDP, and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and CIS Mirjana Spoljaric Egger will visit Kyrgyzstan on June 16-19. She will hold consultations with leadership of the country and key partners, will meet with government officials, representatives of donor agencies.
Worldapanews.net

ECOWAS holds virtual consultative meeting with AfDB to explore areas of collaboration

The ECOWAS Commission has said that it held a virtual consultative meeting with officials of the African Development Bank (AfDB) on the steps taken to create a fair market competitive environment in the sub-region particularly the establishment and operationalization of ECOWAS Regional Competitive Authority (ERCA). The meeting also created an...