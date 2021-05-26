Cancel
Have You Met Gwen Stefani?

By Paper Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStory by Kat Gillespie / Photography by Jamie Nelson / Styling by Nicola Formichetti / Hair by Sami Knight / Makeup by Michael Anthony. I'm slightly disappointed to log onto Zoom and find Gwen Stefani in Los Angeles. I wanted to see the ranch. Stefani spent most of the pandemic in Oklahoma with her fiancé and fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton, with whom she has recently collaborated on a string of country radio hits, alongside a kitsch Christmas song. For a ska-pop superstar, it's a pivot, but Stefani and Shelton are cute together — picture-perfect in their opposite attraction.

