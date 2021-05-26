The Caps ‘ran out of gas,’ Brian MacLellan says. Next year, they will look to get younger.

The Washington Capitals have been rolling with two goaltenders, Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov, for most of the regular season. Samsonov has put up a respectable performance in 19 games for the Capitals this season, but has appeared to land in some hot water with the Capitals leadership recently. He was scratched from Washington’s game on May 3 for disciplinary reasons, placed on the taxi-squad and now sits on the COVID-19 protocols list. With Samsonov on the outs with the Capitals right now it is worthwhile to take a look at their other options for goaltenders.