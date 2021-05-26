newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

The Caps ‘ran out of gas,’ Brian MacLellan says. Next year, they will look to get younger.

By Samantha Pell
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Capitals will look to insert younger players into their lineup next season, General Manager Brian MacLellan said Wednesday. Washington lost Game 5 of its best-of-seven series against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night, exiting the Stanley Cup playoffs in the first round for the third time in as many years. What followed were questions about their aging, veteran core and the injuries that derailed their postseason. MacLellan on Wednesday acknowledged the team “ran out of gas” at the end.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Brian Maclellan
Person
Daniel Sprong
Person
Lars Eller
Person
Ilya Samsonov
Person
Connor Mcmichael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Nhl Team#Younger Players#Caps#The Washington Capitals#The Boston Bruins#American Hockey League#Ahl#Hershey Bears#Bergeron#Iihf#Veteran#Full Time Nhl Duty#Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Anderson likely to start for Capitals in Game 2 against Bruins

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Craig Anderson is likely to start for the Washington Capitals against the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS, NBCSWA, NESN). Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday he had no update on the severity...
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: In COVID-19 protocols

Samsonov has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Samsonov was scratched for Washington's last two games for what was deemed a coach's decision after being late to a team meeting, but to make matters worse, he's now joined teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov in the league's virus protocols. For now, Samsonov can be considered out indefinitely.
NHLsemoball.com

Penguins shut out Capitals 3-0 to reclaim 1st place in East

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Bryan Rust scored two unassisted goals, Tristan Jarry made 23 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins shut out the Washington Capitals 3-O Saturday night to reclaim first place in the East Division. Trade deadline pickup Jeff Carter also scored his fourth goal in 10 games in a Penguins...
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Returns to practice Sunday

Samsonov (undisclosed) was on the ice for Sunday's practice, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. With Vitek Vanecek (undisclosed) exiting Saturday's Game 1 win in the first period, Samsonov could be thrust into a Game 2 starting role Monday if he shows sufficiently good form in practice Sunday. Samsonov was removed from COVID-19 protocols Saturday, and Sunday marks his first time on the ice in just over two weeks, so he could be dealing with some rust. Craig Anderson got the win in relief Saturday and will likely get the nod for Game 2 if neither Vanecek nor Samsonov are deemed ready.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Capitals: The Young Goalies Still Have A Lot To Prove

The Washington Capitals goalies have been a pretty big surprise this season. Coming into this season it was a question on how good the goaltending would be, but I think a lot of people were probably comfortable with the options. Ilya Samsonov, coming off a great rookie season, and Henrik Lundqvist, a future hall of famer and incredibly capable backup.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Caps' Ilya Samsonov, Evgeny Kuznetsov benched for disciplinary reasons

It isn’t unheard of for NHL teams to bench players due to internal disciplinary reasons, and this isn’t even the first publicized case of the season, but when the Washington Capitals took the ice on Monday night without two of their biggest names, people took notice. The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell was the first to report that starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov and top-six forward Evgeny Kuznetsov would not be in the lineup against the New York Rangers due to a disciplinary decision made by the coaching staff. As it turns out, the pair were late to a team function – a mistake of minutes that cost them an entire game.
NHLWashington Post

Alex Ovechkin’s return is short-lived, but Capitals have plenty in reserve to rally past Rangers

NEW YORK — There was Alex Ovechkin, finally back after missing four games with a lower-body injury, in his familiar top-line spot for the Washington Capitals on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Thirty-nine seconds later, the captain left his first shift early and didn't return, kicking off a wild night that ultimately ended with a 6-3 win.
NHLnhlrumors.com

NHL News: Kuznetsov, Samsonov, Wilson, Panarin, McCormick and MacEwen

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov were added to the NHL COVID protocol related absence list. TSN: Tom Wilson said that he reached out to Artemi Panarin after their incident on Monday. “I think he’s a player that’s great for the game. He’s a great...
NHLNBC Washington

Several Capitals Remain Out, But T.J. Oshie Will Return Against Rangers

Several Caps remain out, but Oshie will return against Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. T.J. Oshie will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Rangers (7 p.m., on NBC Sports Washington Plus). Oshie's father passed earlier this week causing him to miss Monday's game. Head coach Peter Laviolette confirmed after the morning skate that Oshie would be available.
NHLNBC Sports

Vanecek believes he's ready for challenge of being a playoff starter

One of the biggest question marks for the Capitals heading into the 2021 season still remains a question mark on the eve of the playoffs. With the departure of Braden Holtby in the offseason, the Capitals had to find a new starting goalie. Now after an abbreviated 56-game season and with Washington preparing to host the Boston Bruins in Game 1 on Saturday, head coach Peter Laviolette still is not prepared to name a starter.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Looking at the Washington Capitals Goaltending Situation

The Washington Capitals have been rolling with two goaltenders, Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov, for most of the regular season. Samsonov has put up a respectable performance in 19 games for the Capitals this season, but has appeared to land in some hot water with the Capitals leadership recently. He was scratched from Washington’s game on May 3 for disciplinary reasons, placed on the taxi-squad and now sits on the COVID-19 protocols list. With Samsonov on the outs with the Capitals right now it is worthwhile to take a look at their other options for goaltenders.
NHLWashington Post

Capitals’ first-round matchup nearly set as injuries continue to pile up

With one game remaining in their regular season, the Washington Capitals have officially locked in the No. 2 seed in the East Division and home ice for the first round of the playoffs. They will take on either the Boston Bruins or New York Islanders. The first round series schedule...
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Not ready to play yet

Samsonov (undisclosed) will miss Monday's Game 2 against the Bruins, NBC Sports reports. Samsonov's still getting up to speed after clearing COVID-19 protocols over the weekend. Washington will also be without Game 1 starter Vitek Vanecek (lower body), so Craig Anderson will patrol the crease Monday while Pheonix Copley works in a backup role. Samsonov and Vanecek are in a race to regain game fitness, and whomever does so first will likely take on the starting role moving forward.
NHLNHL

Carlson to play for Capitals against Bruins in Game 1 of playoffs

ARLINGTON, Va. -- John Carlson said he will be ready to play for the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena on Saturday (7:15 p.m. ET; NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS) after the defenseman missed the final two games of the regular season with a lower-body injury.
NHLWashington Post

A Capitals playoff primer as they prepare to face the Bruins

The 2021 NHL playoffs are here, a little later than usual, which works out well for the hockey fans among the Brood X cicadas. Ahead of Game 1 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins on Saturday (7:15 p.m. Eastern on NBC), here’s a quick primer about what you may have missed during the Washington Capitals’ coronavirus pandemic-altered regular season.
NHLMidland Reporter-Telegram

Capitals not naming their starting goaltender ahead of playoff opener

The questions swirling around the Washington Capitals' goaltending situation began before the season even started. There was an idea of who would be No. 1 in net, but with the signing and then absence of Henrik Lundqvist because of a heart condition, the Capitals were left with two young netminders: sophomore Ilya Samsonov and rookie Vitek Vanecek.
NHLNBC Sports

Stanley Cup Playoffs: The ultimate Caps-Bruins Round 1 preview

The playoffs are finally upon us. The Capitals finished second in the East Division and will play the third-place Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs. Here is everything you need to know. You can see the full series schedule here. The seasons series. The Caps went 4-4-0...