The Caps ‘ran out of gas,’ Brian MacLellan says. Next year, they will look to get younger.
The Washington Capitals will look to insert younger players into their lineup next season, General Manager Brian MacLellan said Wednesday. Washington lost Game 5 of its best-of-seven series against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night, exiting the Stanley Cup playoffs in the first round for the third time in as many years. What followed were questions about their aging, veteran core and the injuries that derailed their postseason. MacLellan on Wednesday acknowledged the team “ran out of gas” at the end.www.washingtonpost.com