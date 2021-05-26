Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warning Issued for the Hudson Valley

Effective: 2021-06-03 18:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Isle of Wight The National Weather Service in Wakefield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Greensville County in southeastern Virginia Southwestern Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Southampton County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia The City of Franklin in southeastern Virginia The Western City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding around in the area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. More steady rain is expected through 8 pm. * Many low lying and poor drainage areas which typically flood are experiencing flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklin, Murfreesboro, Courtland, Garysburg, Rich Square, Boykins, Chowan University, Dahlia, Suffolk, Gaston, Conway, Woodland, Seaboard, Ivor, Newsoms, Como, Claresville, Hunterdale, Sedley and Jackson.