Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warning Issued for the Hudson Valley

Effective: 2021-06-03 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gloucester; James City FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Wakefield has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of eastern Virginia and southeast Virginia, including the following areas, in eastern Virginia, Gloucester. In southeast Virginia, James City. * Through Friday morning * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, are expected through tonight. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected through tonight, with locally higher amounts possible. This will lead to the potential for flash flooding. * Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers and locations with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are also possible.