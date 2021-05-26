Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warning Issued for the Hudson Valley

By Taylor
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Hudson Valley needs to prepare for a potential storm. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the Hudson Valley could get some severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Hudson Valley region until 8 p.m. Central Hudson has issued a Storm Warning for today as well.

943litefm.com
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Severe Weather#Hudson Valley#Extreme Weather#Storm#Kingston#Central Hudson#Gusts#Wind#Frequent Lightning#Hail#Albany#Ulster County#Arlington#Beacon#Downed Power Lines#Trees#New Paltz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Gloucester County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Gloucester, James City by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gloucester; James City FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Wakefield has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of eastern Virginia and southeast Virginia, including the following areas, in eastern Virginia, Gloucester. In southeast Virginia, James City. * Through Friday morning * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, are expected through tonight. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected through tonight, with locally higher amounts possible. This will lead to the potential for flash flooding. * Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers and locations with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are also possible.
Isle Of Wight County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Isle of Wight by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 18:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Isle of Wight The National Weather Service in Wakefield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Greensville County in southeastern Virginia Southwestern Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Southampton County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia The City of Franklin in southeastern Virginia The Western City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding around in the area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. More steady rain is expected through 8 pm. * Many low lying and poor drainage areas which typically flood are experiencing flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklin, Murfreesboro, Courtland, Garysburg, Rich Square, Boykins, Chowan University, Dahlia, Suffolk, Gaston, Conway, Woodland, Seaboard, Ivor, Newsoms, Como, Claresville, Hunterdale, Sedley and Jackson.
Nottingham, MDNottingham MD

Flash Flood Watch issued for Nottingham area on Thursday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Nottingham area on Thursday. The watch will be in effect from 3 p.m. through the evening hours. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will average around a 1/2-inch, but locally higher amounts...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Arlington

Arlington County and the D.C. area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch tonight. The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Forecasters say strong storms packing quarter-sized hail and strong winds are possible. “The main threat is damaging wind gusts, though a tornado cannot be ruled out,” the National Weather...