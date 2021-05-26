Cancel
Sky's Wade: official referred to him with derogatory term

By DOUG FEINBERG
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago

Chicago Sky coach James Wade filed a complaint with the WNBA on Wednesday morning after an official referred to him in a derogatory manner during Tuesday's night's loss to Atlanta.

"When someone tells one of my players 'hey explain to your boy,' I take that personal. That's what I've been dealing with. That's how people see me." said Wade on Tuesday night after his team lost 90-83 to the Dream.

Wade is one of two Black male head coaches in the league.

The WNBA typically investigates complaints of this nature, but doesn't comment on pending investigations.

Wade also implied his team is targeted by officials with “ridiculous” calls. Chicago was called for 22 fouls while Atlanta had 21.

“I’m not going to try to victimize anything but I take it personal. It’s personal. We don’t have any margin for error," Wade said. "Watch the game. It’s ridiculous. It’s shameful and It’s disgraceful. The players work hard. When they come out and try to do the right things and they get penalized for what colors you have on, then I think it’s ridiculous.”

This incident comes on the heels of the league suspending Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller for a comment he made to an official about Las Vegas Aces' star Liz Cambage. Miller apologized for his remark but was suspended a game and fined $10,000 by the league.

Chicago's next game is Friday night against Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

