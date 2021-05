I have enjoyed nothing more than being a reporter for the Greenfield Recorder for the past 19 years. I got to talk with NASA astronaut Cady Coleman, who lives in Shelburne Falls with her family, while she circled Earth from the International Space Station. I got to interview actress, director, producer, politician and former Screen Actors Guild President Melissa Gilbert, as well as magician, actor, musician, inventor, author and Greenfield native Penn Jillette.