newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kicker Adam Vinatieri, NFL's all-time leading scorer, retiring after 24 seasons

By Mike Wells
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKicker Adam Vinatieri, the NFL's all-time scoring leader, announced Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he is retiring after 24 seasons. "By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first," Vinatieri told McAfee, his friend and former teammate with the Indianapolis Colts. Vinatieri, 48, a three-time Pro...

www.espn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morten Andersen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#Pats#League History#The Indianapolis Colts#The New England Patriots#Afc#Super Bowls Xxxvi#Xxxviii#The Los Angeles Chargers#Espn#The Associated Press#Consecutive Field Goals#Game Winning Field Goals#Career Records#England#Oakland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Super League
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLStampede Blue

Analyzing Colts Biggest Threats in the AFC: Tennessee Titans

While the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the game, the Titans clearly have the best running back, and it is not even close. The Titans' success on offense relies solely on Derrick “King” Henry. Henry rushed for over 2,000 yards and added 17 scores, a year after putting up over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. Henry is just overpowered; he can stiff-arm grown men like ragdolls, he is absurdly fast for his massive frame, and he can handle the hits without any sign of attrition, as he has over 700 touches over the past two seasons. He also seems to really like playing against Indy, as he had over 100 yards in both matchups last season and got 3 scores at Lucas Oil Stadium (against an injury-ravaged Colts’ defense, but still a mighty feat). Next to Henry is Ryan Tannehill, who has enjoyed a career resurgence with the Titans, and is now an incredibly effective quarterback who benefits a lot from the play-action throws opposing defenses allow while overcommitting to stop Henry. A.J Brown has also emerged as a true #1 receiver and will continue to lead the Titans’ receiving core.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Indianapolis Colts: Most overrated player on Indy’s roster

The Indianapolis Colts might not flaunt a ton of star power, but they still have one of the most balanced rosters in the league. Not many teams can say this, but you can make a solid argument that the Colts’ offense is more talented than the defense, and vice versa.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eric Fisher discusses his injury and release from KC Chiefs

If you watch the full interview, it’s clear to see that Eric Fisher is still trying to work through the emotions of the last few months. Fisher, the former long-term left tackle for the K.C. Chiefs, played 1,049 snaps last season as Patrick Mahomes’ blindside protector and held down an offensive line that was otherwise beset by injuries to nearly every other starter involved. Yet after the grueling rigors of such a long season, he suffered an Achilles injury shortly before his team would take the field for their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

T.Y. Hilton Identifies What Jumps Out About Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason with the intention of solidifying the most important position on their roster long-term. Since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement in 2019, the Colts have been searching for their next franchise QB. They hope they have finally found one in Wentz, despite the former No. 2 pick’s struggles at the end of his tenure in Philly.
NFLtherams.com

2021 Opponent Breakdown: Indianapolis Colts

Continuing our series of offseason opponent breakdowns following the 2021 schedule release, theRams.com examines Los Angeles' Week 2 road opponent, the Indianapolis Colts (Lucas Oil Stadium, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. PT on FOX). 2020. With veteran Philip Rivers installed as the new starting quarterback and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Urged To Make Move For Star WR On Trade Block

With plenty of cap space remaining, the Indianapolis Colts could find themselves in an envious position when it comes to a star wide receiver who could be on the move. As the Atlanta Falcons continue to have discussions regarding the trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Indianapolis' $22 million in remaining cap space and the need for a true No. 1 receiver makes them an ideal destination for the All-Pro and future Hall of Famer.
NFLNBC Sports

Frank Reich on Carson Wentz: I stick my neck out for people I believe in

When the Colts acquired Carson Wentz in a trade with the Eagles earlier this year, much was made of his relationship with Colts head coach Frank Reich. Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philly before coming to Indianapolis and worked closely with the quarterback in that role. That work has left Reich with confidence that Wentz can bounce back from a dreadful 2020 season and lead the Colts to a winning season.
NFLCharlotteObserver.com

Panthers begin second phase of offseason workouts, plan training camp with Colts

The NFL offseason rolls on. Despite the NFL Players’ Assocation advocating for players not to attend voluntary offseason programs over the past couple months, Monday marked the beginning of the second phase of the 2021 offseason program. The second phase runs through May 21 and includes virtual meetings and on-field, no-contact drills with coaches.
NFLStampede Blue

My 53 man roster prediction

QB (2)- Wentz, Eason. This was pretty easy I don't see our 6th round QB beating out Eason and it doesn't make sense to carry 3 QBs this season. Some people think Wilkins will get beat out by Jackson but I think those people are over thinking things. Wilkins has been very dependable for us.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Carson Wentz (illness) a non-participant Monday

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz did not participate in the team’s practice on Monday due to an illness, head coach Frank Reich told the media. Reich said the illness is not related to COVID-19 and that the hope is for Wentz to return to practice on Tuesday as long as he’s no longer feeling under the weather.
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks open as 3-point underdogs for 2021 season opener at Colts

The NFL schedule release happened last week and while we won’t see the Seattle Seahawks in regular season action for another four months, bookies have set the opening lines already for Week 1. The Westgate Superbook has the Seahawks as 3-point road underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts. That game kicks...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts Way Too Early 53 Man Roster and Depth Chart Prediction

The Indianapolis Colts have not long wrapped up their 2021 draft and signed some undrafted free agents to fill out the 90 man roster. The Colts rookies have attended mini camps while the veterans are fully in the midst of off-season workouts. The focus has now switched to the 2021 playing campaign.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Week 1 Colts vs. Seahawks Biggest Storylines

Indianapolis Colts fans will get to see new franchise QB Carson Wentz make his regular season debut as a member of the blue and white right away in Week 1 against the NFC West powerhouse Seattle Seahawks. Aside from Wentz's debut, there's a couple of major storylines to following ahead...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts revise offseason workout schedule

The Indianapolis Colts decided to revise their offseason workout schedule, which will now end before the month of June arrives. Though the Colts were intended to have three OTA sessions in May and early June followed by mandatory minicamp in to end the offseason in the middle of June, the Colts will be on site for the next two weeks before breaking for summer.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Paris Ford UDFA profile

Former Pitt safety, Paris Ford, doesn't look to me like the type of player who makes it in the NFL. In early mock drafts, prior to his terrible pro day workout, Ford was projected by some to be a 2nd or 3rd round pick. Instead of being selected on Day 2, Ford wasn't drafted at all.