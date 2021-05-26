newsbreak-logo
This Artist Teamed With Rick Ross to Create a Kaleidoscopic Porsche. Now the 911 and Its NFT Can Be Yours.

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
One auto designer-turned-artist found a way to sate both of his life’s passions—and the colorful results could be yours. Rich B. Caliente has a hand-painted Porsche 911 and an NFT to match, and the first-of-its-kind duo is heading to auction. Caliente, a proud Miami local who worked in the auto...

Robb Report

Robb Report

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

