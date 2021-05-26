Special Weather Statement issued for Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Keith; Lincoln; Perkins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL PERKINS SOUTHEASTERN KEITH AND WESTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT/230 PM MDT/ At 238 PM CDT/138 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Grant, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ogallala, Roscoe, Kingsley Dam and Wild Horse Spring. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 71 and 86, and between mile markers 91 and 97. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 126 and 144. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT/900 PM MDT/ for southwestern Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov