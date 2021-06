Another day, another hack... and another business that has to deal with rebuilding its systems. In this case the company was JBS Foods, one of the largest meat producers in the world. The company handles roughly 20% of beef production in the US according to the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which also includes a plant here in the Texas Panhandle in Cactus. When you handle that kind of share, what's bad for you is bad for the industry. Ultimately this gets passed on to you and me when we buy the meat for that next big cook out.