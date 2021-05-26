U.K. set to loosen rules for gene-edited crops and animals

You are currently viewing the summary. The United Kingdom is expected to make it easier to test and commercialize some genetically engineered crops and livestock. The decision, which will be announced by 17 June, applies to plants and animals whose genes have been edited with new precision techniques like CRISPR. That would put the United Kingdom in line with several countries including the United States, and U.K. biotechnologists say it will speed up research and stimulate investment. The decision will only apply to England. The European Union is also rethinking its restrictions on gene editing. An April report by the European Commission concludes it could make agriculture more sustainable and found "strong indications" that EU law isn't suitable for regulating gene-edited organisms. But any regulatory reforms would run into problems with the European Parliament, where anti–genetically modified organism sentiment is still strong.