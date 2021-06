It was twice upon a dream for Cresley Haggard of Clanton on June 22 as she was announced as the 2021 Junior Miss Peach. “In 2016, I was Young Miss Peach,” Haggard said. “… I have dreamed of being a Peach Queen forever, and when I got the honor of Young Miss, I always wanted to do it again because that was the best year of my life. I am so ready to represent Chiton County one more time.”