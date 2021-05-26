Cancel
Greensboro, NC

‘He died like an animal’: Some police still ‘hogtie’ people despite risks

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — On a warm October day in 2018, George and Mary Smith drove to police headquarters, where they had a 2 p.m. appointment to watch video of the death of their son Marcus. Nearly everything they knew about the September 2018 incident in which he died came from...

