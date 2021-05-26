Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Damascus, GA

Matthew Hunt

By Editorials
earlycountynews.com
 16 days ago

Matthew Lee Hunt, 35, of Damascus, Ga., passed suddenly on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from injuries sustained in an accident. The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, in the chapel of Manry-Jordan- Hodges Funeral Home with Rev Sterling Jones officiating. The family received friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Matt Chase, Justin Hunt, Davis Williamson, A.J. McCarley, Joey Brackin, and Chris Roland served as pallbearers. Interment followed in Blakely Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to an educational trust at First State Bank of Blakely for Matthew’s children.

www.earlycountynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blakely, GA
Blakely, GA
Obituaries
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Damascus, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan#Justin Hodges#Miller County High School#Valdosta State#Blakely Cemetery#Hodges Funeral Home#Killebrew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Black Republican lawmaker says he's being snubbed by the Congressional Black Caucus

A Black freshman Republican from Florida said Thursday that the Congressional Black Caucus has been rebuffing his efforts to join the group. “The Congressional Black Caucus has a stated commitment to ensuring Black Americans have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. As a newly elected Black Member of Congress, my political party should not exempt me from a seat at the table dedicated to achieving this goal,” Rep. Byron Donalds told NBC News in an email Thursday following a report in BuzzFeed that he'd been blocked from joining the influential group.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Kamala Harris is in a really tough spot

(CNN) — This week, Vice President Kamala Harris learned that three little words can cause a lot of damage. On her first vice presidential trip abroad, Harris stoked controversy when she spoke at a news conference in Guatemala and told potential migrants, "do not come." She warned that would-be migrants would be turned back at the US' southern border, adding, "So let's discourage our friends, our neighbors, our family members from embarking on what is otherwise an extremely dangerous journey."