Matthew Hunt
Matthew Lee Hunt, 35, of Damascus, Ga., passed suddenly on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from injuries sustained in an accident. The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, in the chapel of Manry-Jordan- Hodges Funeral Home with Rev Sterling Jones officiating. The family received friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Matt Chase, Justin Hunt, Davis Williamson, A.J. McCarley, Joey Brackin, and Chris Roland served as pallbearers. Interment followed in Blakely Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to an educational trust at First State Bank of Blakely for Matthew’s children.www.earlycountynews.com