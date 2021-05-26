Special Weather Statement issued for Logan, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln; Logan; Thomas The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Logan County in west central Nebraska Western Custer County in central Nebraska Southeastern Thomas County in north central Nebraska * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles northeast of Gandy to 7 miles northwest of Arnold to near Stapleton, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stapleton, Arnold, Callaway, Merna, Anselmo, Gandy, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Lillian, Logan, Etna, Milldale, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake, Pleasant Hill, Hoagland, Brown Lake and Finchville. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 253 and 274. Highway 92 between mile markers 218 and 273. Highway 83 between mile markers 103 and 124. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH