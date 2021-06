The Early County Board of Commissioners held a busy monthly meeting last week before going into a closed meeting to discuss “litigations.”. The May 1 board meeting was called to order by Chairman Hank Jester at 6 p.m. Present were Chairman Jester, board members Charlie Sol, Taylor Bridges and LaDon Durham, County Attorney William H. Mills, County Administrator Craig Hughes and County Clerk Tandie M. Cloud. Jeffery Haynes joined the meeting by phone 6:10 p.m. before arriving at 6:20 p.m.