Berks County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 338 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lickdale, or 9 miles north of Lebanon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Hamburg, Bernville, Strausstown, Fairview Hgts and Centerport. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 32. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

