A 6 month old puppy barking was enough for this lady to start blasting. She was trying to protect her kids, but she's the one that did the real damage. Over in Houston, a resident is sharing footage from his Ring doorbell. ABC 13 says the homeowner has chosen to remain anonymous. That homeowner has a six month old boxer puppy named Bruno. The puppy was apparently barking and the homeowner thought that his brother was arriving at his house. So he opened the door and Bruno decided to run outside.