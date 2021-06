A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel has ordered UBS to pay close to $5 million in another claim related to the company’s sales of Puerto Rico bonds. The complaint, filed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in July 2019, accuses UBS Financial Services and UBS Financial Services of Puerto Rico of breach of fiduciary duties, breach of contract, unsuitability and unauthorized trading, among other infractions. The claims are connected to purchases of UBS closed-end funds containing Puerto Rico bonds as well as the allegedly unauthorized use of lines of credit and margin in the claimants’ accounts, according to a Finra award document published last week.