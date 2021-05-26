Cancel
…words of encouragement

By Editorials
earlycountynews.com
 2021-05-26

Graduation exercises for Southwest Georgia Academy's twenty seniors was held Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. in the Wayne Proffitt, Jr. Gymnasium. The Class of 2021 included `15 honor graduates. Using the traditional marches for the processional and recessional, graduates participated in a very formal program honoring this special...

