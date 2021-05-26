…words of encouragement

“Take delight in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart.”. Which part of this verse jumps out at you the most? If I’m being honest, the second phrase caught my attention. It actually caused me to go back and reread the first phrase. Since sin entered the world, we have a selfish bent. Whether we realize it or not, we are a very selfish people. We get upset when people disagree with us, we spend much of our day thinking about our plans, what we’re going to wear and what we’re going to eat. Sure we will do some things for others but it’s often with the hope there’s something in it for us. We are driven by selfish motivations so it’s easy to read this verse thinking, “Fine, I will take delight in the Lord but then He better give me what I want.”