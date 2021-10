LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson issued the following statement ahead of the first “Day of Prayer for Arkansas Students” on September 29. “On this Day of Prayer for Arkansas Students, I ask all Arkansans to pray, meditate, or otherwise reflect on success, health, and safety for our students, teachers, school administrators, and school districts. Prayer has been important in our nation’s history for times of strife and conflict to days of drought and days of plenty. Prayer remains important in this time as well.”

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO