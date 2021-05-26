Preaching to the enemies
When a person receives–and accepts–a call to be a “spokesperson for God” — a prophet — there is no choice of the message to be delivered nor the listeners to whom he or she is called. The Apostle Peter addressed the universal call of God — Jehovah — to all mankind, as he wrote to “them that have obtained like precious faith.” 2 Peter 1:1. He wrote that “The Lord is long-suffering to usward, not willing (desiring; designing) that any should perish (experience eternal destruction), but that all should come to repentance (change of mind).” 2 Peter 2:9b. This divine declaration shows that each person must take responsibility for his or her eternal destiny.www.earlycountynews.com