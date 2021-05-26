Preaching to the enemies

Where do you go when unknown dangers threaten the well-being of your faith? Who do you turn to when loneliness threatens to swallow you alive—and whole—like a thick storm cloud envelops your house? What do you do when the chastening, training hand of God seems so overwhelmingly crushing that you fear you will not survive your present trial of faith? Where do you turn when the sheer pain of loss becomes a blinding fog that hinders you from seeing the goodness of God? What do you do when even God’s ears—the ears of the One who loves you the most—seem deaf to your crying? The answer to each of these questions is the same and is found in Psalm 28.