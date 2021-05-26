newsbreak-logo
Ellis County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Rush County in central Kansas Southeastern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Munjor, moving southeast at 10 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Victoria, Pfeifer and Loretta. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...<50MPH

