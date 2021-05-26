Cancel
Tacoma, WA

'Home In Tacoma' Advances with Recommendation to Eliminate Single-Family Zoning

By Stephen Fesler
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTacoma has taken another step in its land use reform process to equitably house people and undo a legacy of exclusionary zoning. Home In Tacoma — an equitable affordable housing strategy — advanced beyond the Tacoma Planning Commission last week on a 6-3 vote in favor of recommendation. A chief piece of the recommendation is a deep revision to the future land use map — an element of the city’s comprehensive plan — affecting single-family and multifamily zoned areas of the city.

Tacoma, WATacoma Daily Index

ES21-0491F-Call for Bids

Black Bark for TAGRO Operations (Re-Bid) Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:. By Carrier:. City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division. Tacoma Public Utilities. 3628 S 35th Street. Tacoma, WA 98409. In Person:. City of Tacoma Procurement...
Tacoma, WAthetacomaledger.com

The city of Tacoma proposes a public camping ban

The criminalization of homelessness is not a solution to the housing crisis. The creation of laws has never been to serve the masses, but rather to control them for the benefit of those in power. The criminalization of homelessness is a prime example of this fact. Laws that unjustly and disproportionately affect those without housing do nothing to help our communities, rather they work to further disenfranchise people in an unjust system.
Pierce County, WAColumbian

Tiny home village for homeless veterans opens in Pierce County

A tiny home village in the Puyallup Valley welcomed its first four residents the week of May 10 and soon will be home to dozens of Washington’s homeless veterans. The Orting Veterans Village, built on the grounds of the Washington Soldier’s Home, will house 35 homeless veterans at full capacity. COVID-19 mitigation efforts have caused the move-in process to slow down.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Washington Stateknkx.org

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.
Tacoma, WAsouthsoundbiz.com

Sea Change

For startup Aquagga Inc., the Tacoma Maritime Innovation Incubator is a proving ground for technology to destroy some of the world’s toughest water contaminants, one of its co-founder says. Aquagga is among the first three companies in the new incubator, which aims to fuel maritime-related innovation and economic growth in...
Tacoma, WAHeraldNet

Tacoma bar’s license suspended after dozens of complaints

TACOMA — The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board has suspended the license of a bar in Tacoma for 180 days after months of complaints and citations. The board said this week that it issued an immediate, emergency suspension of An American Tavern’s license because of repeated, willful non-compliance and disregard for public health and safety, The News Tribune reported.
Washington StatePosted by
Nature in the News

Washington becomes first state to make plastic service ware optional and only available upon request

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (SEATTLE) In a slew of legislation passed on Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that makes the state the first in the country to no longer immediately include plastic service ware — instead, utensils, straws, beverage cup lids and condiment packages will now be available only upon request statewide.