Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Antivaccine activists use a government database on side effects to scare the public

By Meredith Wadman
Science Now
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience’s COVID-19 reporting is supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. On 5 May, Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered a 10-minute monologue casting doubt on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines on his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight. He announced that almost 4000 people had died after getting COVID-19 vaccines, and added that those data “comes from VAERS,”—the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a U.S. government program that collects reports of side effects possibly caused by vaccines.

www.sciencemag.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Heidi Larson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Government Database#Data Scientists#Adverse Drug Reactions#Disease Control#Adverse Effects#Social Scientists#Science#Fox News#Media Matters For America#The Johnson Johnson#Johns Hopkins University#Jama Otolaryngology#Brazilian#J J#Antivaccine Activists#Covid 19 Vaccine Activity#Vaccine Misinformation#Vaccine Safety#Vaers Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Kidsdeseret.com

Here are the side effects that kids got from COVID-19 vaccine trials

Moderna said this week that its COVID-19 vaccine for teens is 100% effective, giving children ages 12 to 17 a near-perfect immunity to COVID-19. “We are encouraged that mRNA-1273 was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 in adolescents,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a press release. “We remain committed to doing our part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

How a well-meaning U.S. government database fuels dangerous vaccine misinformation

On April 30, 2021, the website Natural News — which NewsGuard has rated Red, meaning generally unreliable — published a story reporting the death of a 2-year-old who in late February had received the second dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during the companies' clinical trials for children. The only problem? Children under 5 did not begin receiving shots until April, according to a press releaseon the Pfizer website.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Is Now Investigating This New Delayed COVID Vaccine Side Effect

As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues, newly reported cases of the virus are continuing to drop across the U.S. Now, just weeks after the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was approved for use in patients between the ages of 12 and 16, 49.2 percent of the total national population has received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But after a small number of reported cases, the CDC is now investigating a new delayed side effect from the COVID vaccine that's particularly affecting one group of people. Read on to see what the infectious disease agency is looking into.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US government database exploited by Covid-19 vaccine critics

Misinformation has repeatedly undermined America's response to Covid-19, encouraging people to view the disease as trivial and to ignore measures meant to minimize the risk posed by the coronavirus. Covid-19 vaccine skeptics are exploiting official data to undermine confidence in the shots, misrepresenting statistics from a US government-run database as evidence that the doses are routinely killing Americans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Anthony Fauci let the coronavirus pandemic happen, why isn't there a criminal investigation?

How do we assess the Biden administration’s response to COVID? Well, here’s one marker: it tells you pretty much everything that the White House that is supposedly so committed to science chose as its head COVID coordinator a man with no background at all in science or medicine. His name is Jeffrey Zients. Zients ran Joe Biden’s presidential transition team, that’s his qualification. He’s a former management consultant from Bain, who sat on the board of Facebook. Jeffrey Zients is a political operative. That’s who’s overseeing COVID response for Joe Biden. The good news is because Zients isn’t even close to being an actual scientist, he doesn’t talk like one. Occasionally he says things whose significance the rest of us can clearly understand. Read what Zients said on CNN yesterday, and it becomes very clear how the White House understands this pandemic.
Kidskhn.org

Consent Laws Could Prevent Covid Vaccines For Some Kids

Also, the CDC announces guidelines for children at summer camps and a roundup of how various states are doing on getting vaccines to its citizens. Nearly a half-million foster children in the U.S. and unaccompanied migrant teens at the southern border could be prevented from receiving coronavirus vaccines because of federal and state consent laws that require a parent or guardian’s approval. Regulators authorized emergency use of one Covid-19 shot in kids as young as 12 this month, accelerating the Biden administration’s broad immunization plans and school reopening plans. But that created unintended consequences for at-risk children: Because the vaccine, from Pfizer, has not received full regulatory approval, it has a murky status compared to the battery of routine vaccinations recommended by federal agencies. That means kids in many states can only receive it with a parent or guardian’s consent — a hurdle that’s impossible to meet for many children separated from their biological parents. (Owermohle, 5/30)
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden touts incentives to get vaccinated | Kentucky accuses CVS Health of fueling opioid crisis | Israel cites 'possible link' between Pfizer vaccine, mild heart inflammation in young men

Welcome to Wednesday's Overnight Health Care. If you're inclined to try to eat cicadas, the FDA says it's probably best avoided if you're allergic to seafood. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and @JustineColeman8. Today: The White...
Kane County, ILkanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Health Department: 10 Coronavirus Vaccine Myths Debunked

The Kane County Health Department today issued a news release saying there’s a lot of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, and many experts are concerned that those myths are impeding efforts to get shots in people’s arms. “Ever since the pandemic began, the Internet has been teeming with theories and...
Pharmaceuticalswuga.org

Side Effects Provide Concern As Vaccine Numbers Increase

Almost a third of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the Biden Administration is aiming for 70% of the adult population in the U.S. to have one shot, with 160 million fully vaccinated by July 4th. Dr. Ross McKinney is the Chief Scientific Officer for the Association of American. He addressed concerns regarding the side effects of the vaccines.
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

Fox News viewers are getting mixed messages about whether to take the coronavirus vaccine

If you're a Fox News fan, your opinion of whether you should get the coronavirus vaccine may depend on when and who you watch. On his 8 p.m. show, opinion host Tucker Carlson has consistently derided efforts to promote vaccination. "Almost 4,000 people died after getting the covid vaccines," he warned last week, implying causation where experts say there is none, and relying on self-reported and unverified data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System.
HealthMedia Matters

How Tucker Carlson has used his Fox News show to push anti-vaccine misinformation

Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson has spent ages both lying about COVID-19 vaccines and lying about his lying about the vaccines. On a larger scale, the network has waged a long campaign to undermine public scientific awareness of the coronavirus pandemic — especially in its nightmarish content on the vaccine rollout, and even curiously neglecting to cover news items that might have encouraged its viewers to get their shots.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Rand Paul and the GOP effort to blame Fauci for the coronavirus

For much of the past year, Republicans have decried lead government coronavirus expert Anthony S. Fauci’s prescriptions for mitigating the pandemic — including masks, social distancing and keeping society shut down. But increasingly in the past week, the effort has taken on a new flavor — with suggestions that Fauci...
U.S. Politicspopular.info

Senator Anti-Vax

In the United States, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter. There are about 40,000 new confirmed COVID-19 infections each day, "down more than 40% from less than a month ago and just one-fifth of what the nation was facing at the start of the year." Deaths have also dropped rapidly, with less than 700 per day on average — down from a peak of more than 3300 in January.