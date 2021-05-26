newsbreak-logo
Malheur County, OR

Hiker rescued in remote mountain area during blizzard

By Leslie Thompson Argus Observer
Argus Observer Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeeks into a planned six-month hike from Hammett, Idaho to Bend, a 39-year-old woman sent an emergency alert on Friday through her two-way satellite radio saying she was in need of being rescued and had hypothermia setting in. She was hiking in a remote area near the southern end of Malheur County near the Nevada border, according to Sheriff Brian Wolfe. She had been living out of her backpack, and did have a tent, so she was advised to set it up and be prepared to wait for several hours. “Blizzard-like conditions” had settled in near the coordinates she provided that morning, Wolfe said.

