Crystal River City Council to vote on legal action against plaza if code violations aren't fixed

By Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrystal River City Council set another deadline for owners of the Crystal Square shopping plaza to fix almost a dozen code violations. If Crystal Square’s New York-based ownership, which shares the same name as its property’s 579 SE U.S. 19 address, can’t satisfy a magistrate’s order from May 13 to remedy the city’s 11 proven citations, it might not just get a daily fine from the city.

