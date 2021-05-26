Crystal River City Council to vote on legal action against plaza if code violations aren't fixed
Crystal River City Council set another deadline for owners of the Crystal Square shopping plaza to fix almost a dozen code violations. If Crystal Square’s New York-based ownership, which shares the same name as its property’s 579 SE U.S. 19 address, can’t satisfy a magistrate’s order from May 13 to remedy the city’s 11 proven citations, it might not just get a daily fine from the city.www.chronicleonline.com