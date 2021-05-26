newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden’s pick to lead Department of Energy science signals focus on climate and diversity

By Adrian Cho
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes a new presidential administration signals where it’s headed through whom it selects to lead a federal research agency. That appears to be the case with President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) basic research wing, the Office of Science. Last month Biden tapped Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, a soil scientist at the University of California (UC), Merced, to lead the office, which has a $7 billion annual budget and is best known for funding physics, running national laboratories, and building atom smashers and other scientific megamachines.

www.sciencemag.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Energy#Materials Science#Scientific Research#Nuclear Physics#Climate Science#Climate Research#Environmental Science#Climate Scientists#The Office Of Science#The U S Senate#De Paul University#Uc Berkeley#Uc Merced#Michigan State University#City College Of New York#Uc Irvine#Congress#University Of Arizona#Bell Labs#Climate Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Biden’s FY22 Budget Includes Mysterious “Energy Earthshot” — To Keep Green Hydrogen R&D Going?

Of all the clean energy items in President Biden’s newly Fiscal Year 2022 federal budget, hydrogen sticks out like a sore thumb. Hydrogen is a zero emission fuel, but almost all of the hydrogen on the market today is sourced from natural gas. So, does the FY22 budget give natural gas stakeholders a chance to pull another one of those “bridge fuel” dekes? Maybe not, if the green hydrogen fans at the US Department of Energy have anything to say about it.
Presidential ElectionBoston Globe

Biden’s budget plan signals support for abortion rights

In his fiscal 2022 budget request, President Biden made official his opposition to the Hyde Amendment, a decades-old ban on federal funding for abortions that he long supported before reversing his stance during the presidential campaign. Biden’s decision to omit the Hyde language from his spending proposal makes good on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Senate confirms Eric Lander as Biden's science adviser

The Senate confirmed Eric Lander via voice vote on Friday to serve as President Biden's science adviser and director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, a top White House science post that Biden raised to Cabinet-level earlier this year. Why it matters: Lander, whose confirmation was in part...
U.S. Politicsprudentpressagency.com

Biden says stop participating. With China it will be the competition

Two senior administration officials explain why the era of engaging with China is over: “Now it’s going to be competition” (regardless of climate). And they are re-launching the call to partners. “With China, an eraThe linkAt any cost: “From now on, the dominant model will be the competition model.” Word...
POTUSCNN

For Biden, the White House is 'a Monday-through-Friday kind of place'

(CNN) — Beginning in 1973, when he was a United States Senator from Delaware, Joe Biden had a ritual: nearly every evening he would hop a train back to Wilmington after his work day on Capitol Hill, spending most nights and weekends at the place he considered home, 100 miles from Washington.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
Charleston, WVWeirton Daily Times

Moore leads coalition against Biden climate pressure on banks

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore and 14 treasurers across the nation are threatening to pull assets from banks that succumb to pressure from President Joe Biden and climate czar John Kerry to pull investments in fossil fuels. Moore sent a letter Tuesday to Kerry, Biden’s special presidential envoy...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden has released his $6 trillion budget. Here's what's in it.

President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a $6 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022, laying out details of a proposed dramatic increase in federal spending that serves as the underpinning of an economic agenda that seeks to transform the American economy as the country emerges from dual public health and economic crises.
U.S. PoliticsThe Christian Science Monitor

Biden’s focus on climate migration

In early June, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Guatemala on a new assignment to help Central America reduce the flow of migrants to the United States. A prime focus of the visit will be helping the region adapt to what she calls “extreme climate incidents,” such as back-to-back hurricanes last year that affected nearly 9 million people. On that score, her work is part of a global trend.
Los Angeles, CAPasadena Star-News

Biden’s tall order of restoring trust in government and science

President Joe Biden wants us to believe him. To nudge us in that direction, he has appointed a 46-member scientific integrity task force charged with getting politics out of science. “We want people to be able to trust what the federal government is telling you,” said Jane Lubchenco, deputy director...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

This Tariff Could Be Biden’s Best Climate Change Tool

President Joe Biden has plans to fight climate change with clean energy mandates, investments in electric vehicles and tough new limits on greenhouse gas emissions. But his most potent weapon against global warming may be a so-called border adjustment tariff levied on certain carbon-intensive goods imported from countries with lax climate controls. Such a tax, which is under consideration in other countries as well, is seen as a way to crack down on planet-warming pollution while protecting domestic workers. It also could ignite new trade tensions and run afoul of World Trade Organization rules.
U.S. Politicsleadertimes.com

Senate panel advances Biden pick as WH science adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Eric Lander to be chief science adviser, one of the last unfilled Cabinet posts in the Biden administration. Lander, a geneticist and founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, was the lead author of the first paper announcing the details of the […]
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Biden signs order directing studies of climate-related financial risks | Biden administration takes step toward light bulb efficiency standard

IT’S THURSDAY!!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him on Twitter: @BudrykZack . Signup for our newsletter and others HERE.