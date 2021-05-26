Cancel
Arkansas State

Attorney General Rutledge: Biden Administration Shouldn’t Impose Critical Race Theory on Arkansas Schools

By Shelly Short
swark.today
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined a multistate coalition of 20 attorneys general urging the Biden Administration to reconsider educational proposals aimed at imposing the teaching of critical race theory (CRT), the 1619 Project, and other similar curricula into America’s classrooms. Such goals are woven into a proposed new rule by the U.S. Department of Education establishing priorities for grants in American History and Civics Education programs.

swark.today
