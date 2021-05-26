Attorney General Rutledge: Biden Administration Shouldn’t Impose Critical Race Theory on Arkansas Schools

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s PTA, which claims a membership of 60,000, is not taking a position on teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools. When you have a subject like this that has become so politicized, it’s really not in the best interest for children to take a position one way or the other,” said LeAnn Wood, advocacy VP for the organization. “How do you represent all children by taking a hard line one way or the other? It’s best to be a voice of reason, and understanding, and education."