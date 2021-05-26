WATCH: Will Bolt on Nebraska’s Veterans, Team Culture and More
When Will Bolt took the job as Nebraska baseball’s head coach in 2019, he was quickly impressed by the upperclassmen on the roster. “They were great students, great in the community, just great kids and a lot of fun to be around,” Bolt said during media availability on Wednesday. “They welcomed our staff with open arms when we got here and were very coachable and very willing to help us establish and continue the good culture that was already here.hailvarsity.com