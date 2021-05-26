newsbreak-logo
FDNY’s Rebreather Task Force Conducts Full-Scale Rail Tunnel Emergency Exercise

fireapparatusmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York & Atlantic Railway, LIRR support training effort with tunnel access in Brooklyn. BROOKLYN, NY — May 26, 2021 — New York & Atlantic Railway (NYAR) recently partnered with the Long Island Rail Road and the FDNY in conducting an emergency tunnel access training exercise involving more than 200 firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and emergency rescue responders in the East New York Rail Tunnel. This tunnel used by New York & Atlantic for rail freight services to and from Brooklyn is approximately 3,600 feet in length, making it an ideal training location. They demonstrated and trained first-responders on rebreather equipment in an underground environment, with smoke and other conditions that are similar to what the FDNY might encounter in an actual emergency.

