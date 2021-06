In a world where the real is rational and the rational is real, nothing should be more painful, more guilt-ridden, more shameful than buying a new gas-powered car. (Electric cars have their problems too, but that is for another post.) Now, what do I mean by this real/rational-rational/real business? Certainly not the same as Hegel, an early 19th century German philosopher who I can't stand. My meaning instead sees rationality as only contextual. It is limited to a situation that's local and emerges from a deeper and wider order of the real. This is called "intuitionistic logic" and has mathematical form in "topos theory."