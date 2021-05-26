Schug Carneros Estate Winery Releases White Pinot Noir

Almost always a sweepstakes contender in any wine competition they enter, Domaine Carneros is tried and true, and their 2015 Estate Brut was no exception, handily winning Best Sparkling of Show at the 2020 Sunset International Wine Competition. Exemplary for its pristine balance, the complex orange blossom aromatics and dense juicy pear and lemon filling are deftly spun into a fine mousse. Made only of estate grapes, this blend of 53% Chardonnay and 47% Pinot Noir shows brilliantly and will age splendidly. Made under the guidance of the now retired CEO Eileen Crane, who handed over the reigns to Remi Cohen last August, this was one of many sparklers from this house of true California Methode Champenoise that has garnered awards at Sunset wine competitions over the years.