Schug Carneros Estate Winery Releases White Pinot Noir

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe historic winery embraces the future with a new take on Pinot Noir, Schug’s first new wine in 12 years. (May 26, 2021) – Adding a new twist to its family’s long history of working with Pinot Noir, Schug Carneros Estate Winery has crafted a 2020 White Pinot Noir. This modern rendition of Pinot Noir comes from a winery that draws on a century of working with the notoriously fickle-but-elegant grape, a history that goes back to an estate in Germany’s Rheingau region originally planted in the 12th century.

