Area news in brief for May 27

STARK STATE – High school graduates in the Class of 2021 will receive details about free tuition for fall semester at Stark State College at Senior Nights set for June 15-16. The events will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 15 on the main campus, 6200 Frank Ave. NW in Jackson Township, and June 16, at the Akron campus, 360 Perkins St., Akron. Students and their families can learn details about the no-cost fall tuition, take a campus tour, meet with professors, learn about potential majors and get help with the admission and financial aid processes. After the free fall semester, students can continue on at Stark State to earn a certificate/associate degree to head to the workforce or transfer to a bachelor’s degree program. Spring 2021 GED completers also are eligible for no-cost tuition this fall. Students can learn more and RSVP at www.starkstate.edu/SeniorNight.