UN chief following Mali crisis with concern as Security Council meets

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UN Security Council met behind closed doors on Wednesday to discuss the derailing of Mali's transitional government following the apparent forced departure of both the President and Prime Minister on Tuesday, by the leader of last August's military coup. According to news reports, the detention on Monday of top...

U.S. Politics104.1 WIKY

Russian, U.S security chiefs meet in Geneva in push for summit – TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolay Patrushev held talks in Geneva on Monday and discussed strategic stability, the Council was quoted by TASS news agency as saying. The meeting was an important step in preparations for a possible summit between U.S....
Joe BidenPosted by
AFP

UN Yemen envoy named humanitarian chief

Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy struggling to end the bloody war in Yemen, was named Wednesday to be the global body's humanitarian chief. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' appointment of Griffiths as under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs keeps the prominent post in the hands of a British diplomat, succeeding Mark Lowcock. Similarly, two other top positions, under-secretary-general for political affairs and under-secretary-general for peacekeeping, have stayed respectively with diplomats from the United States and France despite a 1992 General Assembly resolution that opposed the "monopoly" of the major powers in key jobs. Griffiths, 69, has earned the appreciation of Security Council nations for persevering even in the most dire situations, including in the Yemen post that he assumed in 2018.
WorldUS News and World Report

France Pushes for UN Security Council Resolution on Middle East Conflict

PARIS (Reuters) - France's presidency on Tuesday called for a resolution at the United Nations Security Council to stop the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. "Overall, the 3 countries agreed on 3 simple elements: the shooting must stop, the time has come for a ceasefire, the U.N....
Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

UN chief calls for immediate end to Middle East conflict

New York [US], May 16 (ANI/Xinhua): United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called for an immediate end to the fighting between Palestinians and Israelis. "Fighting must stop. It must stop immediately. Rockets and mortars on one side and aerial and artillery bombardments on the other must stop. I...
PalestineMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Latest: UN Security Council urges aid for Palestinians

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council is welcoming the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers and calls for full adherence to the cessation of hostilities. Saturday's statement was approved by all 15 members of the council. It said the council "mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence" and "stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza."
Joe Bidenwkzo.com

U.N. Yemen envoy to stay in job until successor announced

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed veteran British diplomat Martin Griffiths as the world body’s new aid chief on Wednesday, and said Griffiths would continue as the U.N. Yemen mediator “until a transition has been announced.”. Several sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Griffiths had been tapped...
Healthopiniojuris.org

A Pandemic of Hunger Symposium: Implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2417

[Global Rights Compliance (GRC) is a niche organisation that specialises in legal services associated with violations of international law. For more on GRC’s work on conflict and hunger, see here. For more on GRC’s accountability work, click here.]. The looming famines in up to three dozen countries have two things...
WorldPosted by
WABE

U.N. Security Council Meets Over Israeli-Palestinian Violence

Members of the United Nations Security Council met virtually Sunday to deliberate on the escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians. Over the last past week, more than 180 Palestinians and 10 people in Israel have been killed. Hamas militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel while Israel has responded...
MilitaryWRAL

Mali's transitional leaders arrested by military members, says UN mission

CNN — Mali's transitional president and prime minister were arrested Monday and are now in the custody of military officers, according to a joint statement by several international groups. The arrests continue a cycle of political turmoil that has plagued the country for more than a decade. Interim President Bah...
Politicswsau.com

Russia, U.S. security chiefs plan meeting in Europe – newspaper

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, and U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan plan to meet in a European city in coming weeks, the Kommersant daily reported on Wednesday without disclosing sources. The Russian news outlet said the two are expected to discuss a...
WorldUS News and World Report

U.N. Security Council Calls for Release of Mali Officials

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday called for the "safe, immediate and unconditional release" of all officials detained in Mali by elements of the defence and security forces. The 15-member council also "urged the defence and security forces elements to return to their barracks without delay"...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

UN calls for immediate release of Mali’s civilian leaders

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday strongly condemned the arrest of Mali’s transitional president, prime minister and other officials by the military and called for their immediate and unconditional release and the restoration of the civilian-led transition. The council urged Malian defense and security force “elements”...
PalestineNewsbug.info

UN Security Council calls for immediate humanitarian aid for Gaza

The United Nations Security Council called for immediate assistance for the people of Gaza on Saturday, as a cease-fire held following the bloody escalation between Israel and the Islamist Hamas in Gaza. Welcoming the cease-fire, the members of the Security Council stressed "the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the...
PoliticsBBC

UN calls for immediate release of Mali President Bah Ndaw

UN chief António Guterres has demanded the immediate release of Mali's President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane, who have been detained by soldiers. They were driven by soldiers to a military camp near the capital, Bamako. The two men have been leading an interim government which took power after...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Lukashenko Defiant As UN Security Council To Meet Over Belarus

A defiant President Lukashenko will address Belarus' parliament Wednesday as international pressure over the country's diversion of an airliner in order to arrest a dissident grows, with the UN Security Council set to meet behind closed doors later. The speech to parliament will be the first time the Belarusian leader...
IndiaPosted by
The Associated Press

UN council meets in person for first time since December

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It was a big day for a half dozen ambassadors on the U.N. Security Council: They set foot in the chamber for a meeting for the first time. The ambassadors from the five countries elected to the council for two-year terms starting Jan. 1 from India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway got to sit in their chairs at the horseshoe-shaped council table for the first time Tuesday. So did the United Kingdom’s new ambassador.