A federal judge has given two prison guards who failed to monitor notorious child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's cell the night he killed himself with community service, allowing them to avoid jail time. The ruling on Tuesday gives Tova Noel and Michael Thomas 100 hours of community service each, according to the deal. "You shall complete 100 documented hours of community service, preferably related to the criminal justice system, including working with recently released inmates," Southern District of New York Judge Analisa Torres said. The guards were charged with lying on prison records to make it appear that they...